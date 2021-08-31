Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the praise for Mariyappan Thangavelu after he won the silver medal in the men's high jump (T63) at the Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday. Thangavelu won the silver medal while Sharad Kumar brought home the bronze in the category. "Soaring higher and higher," PM Modi tweeted. "Mariyappan Thangavelu is synonymous with consistence and excellence," he wrote. "Congratulations to him for winning the Silver Medal. India is proud of his feat," the Prime Minister added in his tweet.

PM Modi also congratulated Sharad Kumar.

"The indomitable @sharad_kumar01 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian by winning the Bronze Medal," PM Modi tweeted.

"His life journey will motivate many. Congratulations to him," he wrote.

"Our Paralympians continue to make us proud! India is delighted by the success of Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar for winning silver and bronze medals respectively in men's high jump at #Paralympics," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu for winning a Silver Medal & Sharad Kumar for winning a Bronze Medal in Men's High Jump T63 event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The entire nation is proud of their achievements," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote.

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik also congratulated the duo.

"Two Indians on the podium again. Congratulations Mariyappan Thangavelu & Sharad Kumar," he tweeted.

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore also congratulated the two high jumpers.

India's medal tally so far in Tokyo stands at 10, the country's biggest haul ever at the Paralympic Games.