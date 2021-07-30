Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics, Live Updates: Shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Eye Top 8 Finish In Qualifiers
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Manu Bhaker, who finished 5th in the precision round of qualifiers in women's 25m Pistol event, will look to maintain her fine form and qualify for the final.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manu Bhaker will be in action on July 30.© AFP
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat, archer Deepika Kumari, sprinter Dutee Chand and shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action today as the women headline yet another day for India at the Tokyo Olympics. The men's hockey team will be high on confidence when they take on Japan after having beaten defending Olympic champions Argentina yesterday. Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark yesterday and will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The women's hockey team will search for their first win in the Games when they clash with Ireland. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will have her quarterfinal bout and Dutee will compete in women's 100m sprint.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 04:08 (IST)Hello and welcome!Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Lots of Indian athletes will be in action on Friday. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who finished strong on Thursday, will start the day for India along with Udayan Mane.
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 India PV Sindhu Manu Bhaker Deepika Kumari India Women India Olympics Live Blogs
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.