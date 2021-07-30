Shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat, archer Deepika Kumari, sprinter Dutee Chand and shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action today as the women headline yet another day for India at the Tokyo Olympics. The men's hockey team will be high on confidence when they take on Japan after having beaten defending Olympic champions Argentina yesterday. Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark yesterday and will take on Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals. The women's hockey team will search for their first win in the Games when they clash with Ireland. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will have her quarterfinal bout and Dutee will compete in women's 100m sprint.

Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020