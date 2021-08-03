Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Annu Rani 6th In Javelin Qualifiers After 1st Throw
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Annu Rani threw 50.35m in her first attempt in women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.
India's Annu Rani started with a throw of 50.35m in her first attempt in the women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A. She was ranked 6th at that time. After the highs on Monday when the Indian women's hockey team beat Australia to make its first semifinal appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, the men's hockey team will look to go one step further and book a place in the final when they meet Belgium in the semis on Tuesday. India defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinal on Sunday to set-up a clash with world number one Belgium, who outed Spain 3-1 in their quarterfinal clash. This will be India's first semifinal appearance since 1972 as they aim to add to their 11 Olympic medals, the last of which came in 1980. In addition to the hockey team, Sonam Malik will put India's challenge forward in wrestling and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will exhibit his skills in men's shot put.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 06:01 (IST)Javelin Throw - Qualification - Group AWomen's JavelinIndia's Annu Rani throws 50.35m in her first attemptShe is ranked 6th after the first throw
- 05:58 (IST)Tokyo 2020, August 3 India Schedule!Here's the schedule for India on August 3 in 2020 Tokyo Olympics
- 05:55 (IST)Hello And Welcome - August 3- Tokyo 2020Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Tokyo 2020After an exciting and quite a successful day for the Indians yesterday, the country's athletes participating today will be expected of the samethe men's hockey team will look will play meet Belgium in the semisAnnu Rani will compete in women's javelin throw, Sonam Malik will put India's challenge forward in wrestling and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will begin his Olympic journey in men's shot putSo lets buckle up and enjoy the ride!