Hello And Welcome - August 3- Tokyo 2020

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of Tokyo 2020





After an exciting and quite a successful day for the Indians yesterday, the country's athletes participating today will be expected of the same





the men's hockey team will look will play meet Belgium in the semis





Annu Rani will compete in women's javelin throw, Sonam Malik will put India's challenge forward in wrestling and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will begin his Olympic journey in men's shot put





So lets buckle up and enjoy the ride!