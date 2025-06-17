Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has opened up on the need of workload management for star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is unlikely to be available for the entirety of the five-match series against England. This is not the first time that Bumrah's workload has been a major talking point heading into a major tournament or series. Ahead of Team India's departure to England, head coach Gautam Gambhir reiterated that Bumrah won't play all five Tests England, although the management hasn't decided which ones he will feature.

Speaking on the issue, Arun, who has worked with Bumrah during his time with the Indian team, said that managing his workload will be the biggest challenge for the team in England. While many have suggested that the management shouldn't overbowl Bumrah, Arun suggested that won't solve the issue either.

"Too much bowling and too little bowling, both cause injuries. They are the perfect recipe for a bowler to get injured. So obviously we cannot control the number of overs that Jasprit Bumrah bowls in a match. But according to the number of overs bowled, the practice sessions can be trimmed down for him when he needs to be working on his recovery. It can be a strengthening session in the gym or some recovery work with physios. Handling him will be crucial," Arun told RevSportz.

Arun also didn't rule out the possibility of Bumrah playing all five games, but that will depend on the form of other bowlers.

"Bumrah's presence in the team adds a huge value. Not only does he do well; he rallies the others. The confidence with which they ride in with Bumrah in the side would definitely add a lot of value to this team. So, ideally, I expect him to play all Test matches but if there is very good support from the other bowlers, only then can Bumrah be preserved and played in all five Tests. If he is taking the brunt of the workload, then I am afraid, he will not be ready for all matches. How the others bowlers support him becomes very vital for Bumrah playing all Test matches. We've got to take it as it goes by rather than saying he is good for first three Test matches and then give him a break. Rather, if the other bowlers can help Bumrah play all Test matches, India can do really well," he added.

Arun also batted for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh's inclusion as India's third choice quick.

"Siraj and Bumrah are no-brainers. For the other two bowlers, there's a toss-up, but I will definitely go with Arshdeep because he is a left-armer and not many players even get to prepare against left-armers in the nets. If there's a skilful left-armer, he becomes all the more potent. Between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shardul Thakur, that will be a choice the team management has to make. They are pretty good, pretty handy. Both can bowl 130-plus. Shardul can bat too. Who is bowling and batting well at that time becomes important," Arun explained.