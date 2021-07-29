Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat In Action In Women's 25m Pistol Qualification
Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India's shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat began the 25m Pistol Qualification round.
On yet another star-studded, action-packed day at the Tokyo Olympics the likes of shooter Manu Bhaker, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom, paddler Ma Long, and tennis heavyweight Novak Djokovic among others are in action. While Sindhu has cruised through her matches so far, a clash against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark could be the first trial by fire for the Indian superstar. The legendary Mary Kom continues her quest for an Olympic gold and Long looks to add another gold to his tally. A mouthwatering clash between world number one Djokovic and Japan's own Kei Nishikori will be played out as Djokovic aims for an Olympic gold after having won all Grand Slam titles this year. Indians will also be in action in sailing, rowing and archery and the men's hockey team takes on defending Olympic champions Argentina.
Here Are The Live Updates From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 05:57 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingSeries 2Rahi Sarnobat: 10 10 10 10 9 10 10 9 10 9
- 05:54 (IST)Hockey - India vs Argentina - Pool AMen's HockeyIndia's takes on Argentina in men's hockey Pool A matchThe playing XI was released by India
- 05:52 (IST)Golf - Round 1Men's GolfIndia's golfer Anirban Lahiri will begin his campaign at Tokyo 2020
- 05:48 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingSeries 1Rahi Sarnobat: 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 9 10, 9 : 96
- 05:37 (IST)Shooting - 25m Pistol Women - Qualification PrecisionWomen's ShootingIndia's shooters Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat begin the 25m Pistol Qualification round
- 05:29 (IST)Tokyo 2020, July 29 India Schedule!Here's India's schedule for July 29 at the Tokyo Olympics
- 05:23 (IST)Hello And Welcome - July 29- Tokyo 2020!Hello and welcome and to the Live Blog of Tokyo OlympicsToday, the action continues with Manu Bhaker, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom taking centre-stage. International superstars like Ma Long, and tennis heavyweight Novak Djokovic will also be in action todaySo let's not wait and join in Live from Tokyo