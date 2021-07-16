India sailor Vishnu Saravanan on Friday trained for the first time upon reaching Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Games. Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a glimpse of the sailor's practice session ahead of the much-awaited Olympics. "Just in from Tokyo!!! Here's #Tokyo2020 bound sailor Vishnu Saravanan in action today at the training arena in @Tokyo2020 Share your wishes and messages with #Cheer4India," SAIMedia tweeted. Meanwhile, the Indian shooting contingent for Tokyo 2020 has reached Amsterdam from their Zagreb base in Croatia and will fly to Tokyo on Friday night.

Saurabh Choudhary, Abhishek Verma, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Anjum Moudgil could be seen in the images posted by SAI Media on Twitter.

The Indian shooting team will land in Tokyo on Saturday morning with the first competition scheduled for July 24.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics.

The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

Earlier on Thursday, IOA President Batra said that the stay arrangements for the athletes at the Games Village are "very good".

India Chef de Mission BP Baishya, Dy Chef de Mission and CLO Prem Verma, Contingent Doctor and Addl CLO Arun Basil, and Jt Director IOA George arrived in the Games Village on Wednesday to receive the first batch of Indian contingent of 90 Indian athletes and officials in the Village arriving on Sunday.