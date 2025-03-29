Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni coming out to bat at No. 9 for Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru resulted in some criticism. Chasing a target of 197, CSK never looked in control as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Dhoni came out to bat in the 16th over of the run chase after the fall of the seventh wicket. It was a surprising decision from the side as Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin came out to bat before Dhoni and by the time the veteran star came at the crease, the match was almost out of their grasp. Former India cricketers Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan were both not happy with Dhoni's batting position.

Important win for RCB. A win at the fortress in Chepauk will be a huge boost in their campaign this year. Dhoni coming at number 9 dint make sense at all. Him coming earlier could have helped CSK's NRR in their campaign this year. — Robbie Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 28, 2025

Skipper Rajat Patidar's fortuitous fifty received excellent support from an unerring set of bowlers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a huge 50-run victory.

Dhoni at no 9? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2025

Having fought their way to a competitive 196/7, RCB applied the perfect squeeze on CSK with early strikes and the five-time winners crumbled without any resistance, making 146/8.

I will never be in favour of Dhoni batting at number 9. Not ideal for team. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2025

CSK's defeat to RCB in the “Southern Derby” in their own "Anbuden" (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

The value of the victory could have gauged from the wide smile on the face of old warhorse Virat Kohli, the only one man in this RCB line-up who was part of that distant 2008 victory.

RCB's win came courtesy a heady mix of orthodox game of giving it all with the bat and stifling the opposition with regular wickets.

But the Royal Challengers also had to thank CSK's shocking lack of gumption as the home side never landed a punch in reply.

(With PTI inputs)