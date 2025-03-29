New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series, which will also see the return of captain Mohammad Rizwan and talisman Babar Azam. This will be Pakistan's first 50-over game since the Champions Trophy 2025, where they were embarrassingly knocked out in the group stage. Pakistan were demolished 4-1 by New Zealand in the recently-concluded T20I series. New Zealand, on the other hand, finished runners-up in the Champions Trophy. Despite missing several key players like Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra, they will be the favourites to win the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)