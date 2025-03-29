Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates
New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first ODI of a three-match series, which will also see the return of captain Mohammad Rizwan and talisman Babar Azam. This will be Pakistan's first 50-over game since the Champions Trophy 2025, where they were embarrassingly knocked out in the group stage. Pakistan were demolished 4-1 by New Zealand in the recently-concluded T20I series. New Zealand, on the other hand, finished runners-up in the Champions Trophy. Despite missing several key players like Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra, they will be the favourites to win the series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
As the Pakistan tour of New Zealand enters its second act, cricket fans are gearing up for a 3-match ODI series that will sweep across the picturesque landscapes of the Kiwi nation. The journey begins in Napier at McLean Park, then moves to Hamilton, and finally wraps up in Mount Maunganui. After painting the T20I series with a broad brush of dominance, New Zealand is hungry to continue their winning momentum. Michael Bracewell, the captain who steered the T20I ship to a convincing 4-1 victory, will once again take the helm for the one-day matches. However, every silver lining has a cloud, and New Zealand has been dealt a couple of challenging cards. Tom Latham, a cornerstone of their batting lineup, is sidelined with a fractured hand and faces a four-week rehabilitation period. In his absence, Henry Nicholls steps up to fill the breach. Adding another twist to the tale, Will Young will miss the second and third ODIs – but for a reason that brings joy rather than sorrow. He'll be welcoming a new addition to his family, with Rhys Mariu from Canterbury getting his maiden ODI call-up as a replacement. New Zealand's batting lineup is set to be a blend of experience and emerging talent. Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell bring the weight of experience, while Mark Chapman emerges as a pivotal middle-order batter, riding high on confidence after his impressive century in the T20Is. The left-hander's recent form could be a game-changer for the Kiwis. Adding depth to the squad are new faces Nick Kelly and Muhammad Abbas, who bring all-round capabilities to the team. The bowling arsenal is where New Zealand truly shines. What's being dubbed as the next generation of New Zealand's pace attack – Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, and Ben Sears – are coming off a spectacular performance in the T20Is and are expected to be the tip of the spear. Nathan Smith provides a solid fourth pace bowling option, creating a formidable bowling unit that could prove too hot to handle for the visitors. In the spin department, Michael Bracewell will lead the charge, with young Adithya Ashok adding variety to the bowling attack. For Pakistan, the series brings some familiar faces back into the mix. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan return, with Rizwan taking on a leadership role. The top order looks promising with Abdullah Shafique potentially partnering with either Babar Azam or Imam-Ul-Haq. Salman Agha is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing the middle order. However, it's the middle order that will be truly put to the test. Salman Agha will be tasked with providing stability, while Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf will need to step up and demonstrate their ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when required. This middle-order lineup is walking a tightrope, with each player carrying the weight of expectation and the need to prove their consistency. The pressure will be particularly intense given Pakistan's recent struggles throughout the tour. However, the tourists have been struggling throughout this tour and have numerous challenges to address. And one of those challenges has been the bowling unit. The bowling unit adds another layer of complexity. Once considered Pakistan's most lethal weapon, the attack has lost some of its former menace in recent years. In a bold and somewhat controversial move, stalwarts like Shaheen Afridi has been excluded from the squad, leaving Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah as the sole experienced pacers. Mohammad Wasim. emerges as the second most experienced pace option, supported by Mohammad Ali and Akif Javed. The spin department offers a glimmer of hope with Abrar Ahmed spearheading the attack, complemented by young Sufiyan Muqeem, with Agha providing additional part-time spin options. There’s no doubt that New Zealand has dominated Pakistan in this format in the recent past, with their latest triumph in the tri series in Pakistan, and also defeating them in the recently concluded Champions Trophy. This series serves a perfect opportunity for Pakistan to work on their flaws and make a strong statement this time around. Or will New Zealand further bolster their home dominance? An exciting ODI series is on the cards.