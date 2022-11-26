India all-rounder Washington Sundar produced a fine cameo with the bat in the first ODI against New Zealand. Into the Indain team after a lengthy absence, Sundar proved why he deserves to be a consistent member of the Indian team. In just 16 balls that he faced, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer scored 37 runs, courtesy of 3 fours and 3 sixes. One of the boundaries that came from Sundar's bat was a scoop shot that arguably left most of his fans baffled.

Facing Matt Henry in the 49th over of the innings, the left-hander even lost his balance while trying to hit a scoop shot. The effort from Sundar was duly rewarded as the ball raced to the boundary. Here's the video:

While there's no denying that Sundar has improved a lot as a batter in recent times, the manner in which he hit the scoop shot does tell one that there's probably been some influence from Suryakumar Yadav. Fans have gone gaga over Sundar's ability to hit such a shot, with some even suggesting that he

Sundar's cameo helped the Indian team put a competitive total of 306 runs on the board. With the ball, however, Shikhar Dhawan's men couldn't do as well as they were expected to, losing the match in the 48th over.

As for the match, the hosts had the last laugh in the end though, reaching the target with 17 balls to spare thanks to Latham's unbeaten 104-ball 145 and skipper Kane Williamson's 94 not out off 98 deliveries as they added 221 runs for an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership.

At the end of the 39th over, New Zealand needed 91 in 66 balls at nearly 8.30 runs an over.

By the time Shardul Thakur (1/63) had completed a forgettable 40th over, the hosts were in total control of the game, with Latham amassing 25 runs with the help of four fours and a six.

With PTI inputs

