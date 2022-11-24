Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, starting November 25 in Auckland. It is worth noting that the southpaw will be leading the guest side as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series. BCCI on Thursday shared a video on social media from the unveiling of the ODI trophy for the series. While going for the ceremony, Dhawan was seen having some good time with his New Zealand counterpart.

In the shared clip, the Dhawan-Williamson duo hug each other before sharing a laugh and marching towards the unveiling of the trophy.

Watch it here:

Talking about the captaincy role in a press conference, Dhawan said, "I am really fortunate to get the captaincy of the Indian team. It is very nice to have this challenging opportunity. We have won a good series too. I was not hurt when the captaincy was taken back from me. I don't feel bad if something didn't go the way we wanted."

India play the 50-over format against the Blackcaps after registering a 1-0 win in rain-hit three-match T20I series against the side. The first match of the series was abandoned due to rain in Wellington before India won the second game by 65 runs in Mount Maunganui. The third match between the sides in Napier saw a draw result after DLS method came into effect following rain intervention while India were 75/4 after 9 overs in chase of 161.

