Ahead of the start of the 3-match T20I series between New Zealand and India, the captains of the two teams -- Kane Williamson and Hardik Pandya -- gathered for the customary photo shoot. While the two were preparing to click pictures with the trophy, a dramatic visual was captured by the videographers. With the heavy wind blowing, a stream almost blew the trophy away, only for Williamson to show his reflexes and catch it before any damage was done.

After seeing their respective campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2022 coming to end in the semi-final stage, New Zealand and India regroup for a bilateral series. While the Kiwis are being led by their full-time captain Willamson, Hardik has been put in charge because of Rohit Sharma's absence by the Indian team management.

In a video that has been shared by the official Twitter account of 'Blackcaps', Hardik could be seen tucking in his shirt amid high wind speed during the photoshoot. Just when the wind was about to take away the trophy, Williamson grabbed it. Soon after, the Kiwi skipper started to laugh at the incident and Hardik was also left amazed.

Here's the video:

Hardik Pandya had spoken also to the media on Wednesday morning about a number of topics, ranging from India's T20 World Cup exit to Kane Williamson being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There is a disappointment of the T20 World Cup, but we are professionals. We need to cope with it the way we cope with our success and move forward, look to get better and rectify the mistakes we made," said Hardik ahead of the series opener.

"Yes, the next T20 WC is almost two years so we have time (to unearth new talent). A lot of cricket will be played and a lot of people will get enough chances.

"The road map starts from now. But it's too fresh right now. We have a lot of time so we will sit down and have conversations on those grounds. Right now it's making sure that the boys enjoy playing here. We will talk about the future later," he added.

India and New Zealand square-off in 3 T20Is and as many ODIs Down Under.