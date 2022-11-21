Not having many batters in the top six who can roll their arm over has been one problem that has been bringing troubles for Team India, atleast in the shortest format. Whenever India have tasted success in the ICC events, it has been because the side fielded multi-dimensional players, who can chip in with either bat or ball when needed. Off late, Hardik Pandya has been the only player who has been able to bowl while batting in top six.

After the win in the second T20I by 65 runs against New Zealand on Sunday, captain Hardik said that he wants more batters to roll their arm over when needed. This is a testament of his captaincy that one saw Deepak Hooda bowling 2.5 overs, however, one can argue that the match had already gotten out of New Zealand's hands when Hooda started bowling.

"Can't get any better than this. Everyone chipped in but it was surely a special innings by Surya. We would have taken a score of 170-175. Bowlers did well and it was about being aggressive in the mindset. It doesn't mean taking a wicket every ball, but being aggressive with the ball is important. The conditions were very wet, so credit to the bowlers. I have bowled a lot, going forward I want to see more bowling options. Not always that this will work but I want more batters to chip in with the ball," Hardik said after the match.

"I expect them to be professional, which they are. Give them the opportunity to enjoy themselves. It's about creating an environment where they are all in a happy space. I see many times in this team that all the players are happy for each other's success. And that's important. I don't know (about changes for the next game). I'd like to give everyone in the squad a chance but it's just one more game, so it's a bit tough," he stated further.

Hardik Pandya is currently leading Team India in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

In the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 111 runs to help India posted 191/6 in 20 overs. Hooda then returned with four wickets as Team India wrapped up a comfortable 65-run win.

