It's been a frustrating outing for the Indian cricket team in New Zealand, with as many as three matches getting affected due to rain since the players' arrival. Two of the three T20Is facing rain-interruptions and now the second ODI between the two teams was abandoned as well. However, what's been pleasing to the Indian cricket team and its fans is the batting of Suryakumar Yadav who has been in the form of his life, especially in the shortest format. When Shubman Gill was asked about Surya in the press conference, his answer proved how good a form the latter has been in.

Speaking at media after the abandoned 2nd ODI, Gill said that there's never a need to speak to Surya in the middle as he has been in such a good touch.

"Baatcheet koi...wo itni acchi batting kar rahe hai, unkey sath baatcheet karney ki zaroorat rehti nahi hai waise to, but kaafi maza aata hai unkey sath batting karney mein. (Considering the way he is playing right now, there is never a need to have any conversation with him. He is batting so well, but yes, It's great fun to bat alongside him)," Gill said.

The top-order batter was also asked about his 2023 ODI World Cup ambitions. But, he refused to give much attention to the question, suggesting he is only focused on doing well in the opportunities given to him.

"I am not looking that far (playing in the 2023 World Cup). Right now, my focus is to make the most out of the chances I get to play for the country and score big. This is what I am looking to do in this series as well," he said.

Gill would be hoping to get some playing time in the third ODI between the two sides. The final match of the series will be held on Wednesday at the Hagley Oval.

