Suryakumar Yadav once again mesmerised the cricket fans with his breath-taking performance, this time at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The right-handed batter smashed a 49-ball century in India's second T20I vs New Zealand. Overall, Suryakumar scored 111 not out off 51 balls. The Indian side was initially struggling to get going in the game after being invited to bat first by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, but once Suryakumar took the charge, he kept India in the driver's seat till the end of the innings.

Suryakumar's century helped India post a competitive total of 191 for 6 in 20 overs against New Zealand. The batter returned only after hitting 11 fours and 7 sixes.

Post his century, the social media got flooded with congratulatory messages and funny memes. Watch some of them here:

111 Runs off just 51 Balls.

No. 1 T20 Batsman for the reason.

THE SKY, THE LIMIT.

An Impeccable knock by Surya Kumar Yadav#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZ @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/26acESGIKq — SDR Deepak (@DeepakR73385921) November 20, 2022

Second T20I century for Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is.



He scored 49-ball century with the help of six sixes and ten fours #NZvIDN #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/jmAQ6BqdQD — (@umarmahtab18) November 20, 2022

It is worth noting that Suryakumar came at number three position for India in the absence of Virat Kohli and smashed boundaries and sixes at will. He raced to his fifty in 32 balls while he took only 17 more balls to race to his hundred. His last 64 runs came off just 18 balls.

It might not look simple to the naked eye but in his own words, Surya kept it "simple" and executed his amazing range of strokes as per the field placements.

If the spinners pitched it full on off stump, he was happy to play the inside out shot over cover and when the faster bowlers targeted his stumps on good length, he helped the ball sail past fine leg for a bunch of sixes. In total, Surya collected 11 fours and seven sixes.

(With PTI Inputs)

