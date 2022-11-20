India and New Zealand are currently squaring off in the three-match T20I series, and it will be followed by a three-match ODI series. Hardik Pandya is leading India in the T20Is, while in the ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan would don the captaincy hat as the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested. Ahead of the second T20I against India, New Zealand opening batter Finn Allen spoke about the challenge of facing such a quality opposition.

"Yeah, I suppose, the names of RCB, seeing Siraj bowl in the last couple of years and seeing Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) bowl in my first year. They have got some other quality guys in there. Guys who swinging and turning it both ways. It will be a good challenge for us," said Finn Allen.

Allen has been associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and hence it is no surprise that he had some high praise for Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

With the first T20I between India and New Zealand getting abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain in Wellington, the focus has shifted to the second game of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui. The Hardik Pandya-led squad reached Tauranga on Saturday and upon their arrival, the side received a 'powhiri' welcome. The entire Indian contingent seemed to have a good time, with everyone in good spirits.

A 'powhiri' is a Maori welcoming ceremony which involves speeches, cultural performance, singing and finally the hongi. It is used to both welcome guests onto a marae or during other ceremonies.

For most non-Maori speakers, an aggressive challenge of the visitor at the beginning of the ceremony takes place and it is the most spectacular part of powhiri.

The ongoing series between India and New Zealand is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with the telecast for the T20Is starting at 11 AM.

