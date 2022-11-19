Rising India pacer Umran Malik is one of the players to look out for in the side's ongoing tour to New Zealand. An extremely new T20I career for Umran in which he has played only three games for the national side is yet to see an impressive performance from him. The right-arm speedster has picked two wickets and conceded at an economy of 12.44.

Umran has been named in both the India squads for T20I and ODI series in New Zealand. Former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that the exposure is going to help the player but his future would depend on how he learns and performs further.

"The variety in your pace attack is a must and you have seen teams following that kind of pattern. You need a left-arm bowler, you need someone who can swing the ball, you need someone who is an out-and-out fast bowler. If everything is in one package, then even better but if not, you would like to use the variety in your attack in the bowling lineup and use different conditions well," said Zaheer while replying to an NDTV question on Prime Video.

"Umran has been a very exciting talent and this kind of exposure is definitely going to help him, it is about how he takes things forward if he wants to grab the spot consistently," he added.

Indian speedster Umran Malik, who easily clicks over 145 kmph, picked 22 wickets across 14 games in IPL 2022. His best bowling figures in the season were 5 for 25, while his economy rate was 9.03.

