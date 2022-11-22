India and New Zealand will square off in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday at the McLean Park in Napier. Hardik Pandya-led Team India would look to seal the series after winning the second T20I by 65 runs. However, rain might play spoilsport in the final game as there is a forecast for some showers. It is currently raining in Napier, and one needs to see whether the match will be curtailed or not.

Hopefully, it will clear. Optimistic. Yesterday was a gorgeous evening in Napier. pic.twitter.com/yE3w8zorHv — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2022

As per Accuweather, the probability of precipitation increases significantly in the evening. There's a thunderstorm prediction in the night as well.

The first T20I of the three-match series was abandoned without a single ball being bowled in Wellington while in the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance was on show as he played a 111-run knock to help India post 191/6 in 20 overs.

Team India then restricted New Zealand, and the visitors ended up winning the match by 65 runs.

India will aim for a series win while parity on the final result will be in the mind of New Zealand when the two sides meet for the third T20I at McLean Park, Napier on Wednesday.

While the first T20I of the three-match series was washed out due to rain, India won the second game to lead 1-0. A win in the final game can help the guests bag the series, while a win for the Blackcaps will see it all end at 1-1.

New Zealand will be led by Tim Southee in the match in Napier as their regular skipper Kane Williamson misses out due to a pre-arranged medical appointment. Mark Chapman has been added to the squad as his replacement.

On the other hand, all Team India players in the squad are available for the final game. But, will the side tinker with the winning combination?

