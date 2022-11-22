India and New Zealand meet each other for the third and final T20I at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. India are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first game by 65 runs, courtesy Suryakumar Yadav's blazing 111 not out off 51 balls. The batter hit 11 fours and 7 sixes to help India post 191 for 6 in 20 overs before the guests bundled out hosts New Zealand for 126. Deepak Hooda also shone in the game with a four-wicket haul (4-10).

India eye a series win in Napier, while New Zealand look to end to it at 1 all.

It is worth noting that New Zealand will miss skipper Kane Williamson in the third T20I as he has to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment. In his absence, Tim Southee will lead the Blackcaps while Mark Chapman has been added to the squad.

For India, all the players are available for the game, but the side might look to stick to the winning combination.

Here are the live telecast and live streaming details of the match:

When will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, November 22.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will start at 12 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

