The Indian cricket team would like to finish their limited overs cricket series in New Zealand on a high when they take on the hosts in the final ODI on Wednesday. The match is going to be an interesting one as India will look to break a sequence of 5 losses against New Zealand in ODIs, which dates back to the 0-3 whitewash the team had suffered on the last tour in 2020. Shikhar Dhawan would want his young bowlers to come to the party in the decider.

It will also be an interesting match to see what Suryakumar Yadav can do at the number 3 slot if given a chance to bat there again. He was in rollicking form in the 2nd ODI, before rain put paid to any chance of him playing a big knock.

For New Zealand, veteran paceman Tim Southee will hold the key as he looks to keep the Indian batters in check. Southee took three wickets in the first one-dayer against India to become the first bowler in the world to take 300 Test, 200 ODI, and 100 T20I wickets."It is special because no one has done it before. When you finish your career and when you look back, hopefully be proud what you have achieved. I enjoyed my time and hopefully have many years to go and few more wickets as well." Southee said he wants to continue playing all three formats.

"The body feels pretty good at the moment. So (will continue) as long as I can still handle juggling all three and still being able to perform at the level I need to at this level. I love playing all three formats, so hopefully can do that for a wee bit while longer," he added.

“The weather is not in our hand and we can't control it so we stay mentally and physically prepared for the breaks in the match and perform accordingly. We make plans for every match and try to give our best,” Arshdeep said.

