The T20 cricketing spectrum just doesn't know how to stop Suryakumar Yadav. Into the second T20I of the 3-match series against New Zealand, after the first was abandoned due to rain, Surya produced another masterclass with the bat, scoring a 49-ball ton en route his 111-run knock in the match. Though Virat Kohli didn't see Surya smash Kiwi bowlers all around the park in the match on Sunday, his tweet for the prolific batter is taking the internet by storm.

Kohli, taking to Twitter to praise Suryakumar, wrote: "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him."

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

In just 40 minutes of being posted, Kohli's tweet has gained over 60,000 likes.

The duo of Kohli and Surya orchestrated many stupendous partnerships for India in the T20 World Cup 2022. Though India did not go the distance in the tournament, the two ended up as the top-2 scoring batters for the team. Overall, Kohli finished as the top run-getter while Surya was third.

Courtesy of Surya's performance in the match, India put a total of 191 runs on the board. Ishan Kishan was the second-highest scorer in the match for Hardik Pandya & Co., with a knock of 36 runs. Other than them, no other Indian batter managed to even touch the 20-run mark.

Speaking of his knock, Surya said: "In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximize the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it's just coming off for me."

Surya's knock of 111 is the joint-4th highest for an Indian in the T20I format.

