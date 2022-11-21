The second T20I between India and New Zealand saw Suryakumar Yadav deliver his best once again, scoring a 49-ball 51 en route an unbeaten knock of 111. Seeing Surya bamboozle kiwi bowlers with his bat, even Indian cricket great Virat Kohli took to Twitter to laud the batting stalwart for the purple patch he is on at the moment. In his tweet, Kohli wrote that it was another "video game-like" performance from him. In the press conference after the match, Surya was informed of the same by a journalist.

After being asked the question, Surya spoke of the camaraderie he has with Kohli, courtesy of the multiple partnerships the two had in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. The attacking batter also said that he would take Kohli's tweet as a compliment and would look to do even better.

"We have recently played a lot of games with each other, and have had quite a few good partnerships. Although, I have to say that we have to run a lot as he is super fit. When we are inside, we don't talk about the game much. He doesn't tell me much, I don't tell him much. All I tell him is you keep batting at one end, I'll keep doing what I do at the other end. He doesn't tell me to do anything specific, just advises me to do what I do best," he said.

"I will take it as a compliment (the tweet from Virat Kohli) and see how I can improve it and be more consistent," he added.

He also took to Twitter to respond to Kohli's praise.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Surya revealed his plan, suggesting the intent was always to take the game deep.

"The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score. Secret (behind his freak shots) is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It's also about the work you do in the practice sessions. It's a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn't think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well. Fantastic crowd here," he said.

Leading 1-0, India will now take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series on Tuesday.

