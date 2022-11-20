New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the India batter played a match-winning knock in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After the hosts elected to bowl in Tauranga, Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 111 off 51 balls, his second century in the shortest format, to enter the record books. While summarising the game, Williamson said that Suryakumar's knock proved to be the difference between the two sides, adding that he was mesmerised by some of the shots played by the India star.

"It was not our best effort. Surya's innings was out of this world. One of the best knocks I've ever seen. Some of those shots, I've never seen before. They were outstanding, we weren't upto mark. We didn't get momentum with the ball, didn't get enough wickets and didn't get momentum with the bat either," Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Williamson also labelled Suryakumar as the best player in the world, currently.

"It was frustrating. Again, I'll say about Suryakumar, his innings was the difference. It did swing a bit (in the chase) and India did well to get some swing. Important to look at those few areas and improve. Need to look at the small margins. Sometimes, a special innings can happen, Surya is the best player in the world," he added.

After being put into bat, India posted a total of 191/6, on the back of Surya's fiery knock.

Sponsored by Vuukle

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 126, with Deepak Hooda scalping four wickets.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the series as the first game was washed out without a ball being bowled on Friday.

The final match will be played on Tuesday at the Mclean Park in Napier.

Featured Video Of The Day

Football Fever In Kerala; Players' Large Cut-Outs Of Players Displayed Across City