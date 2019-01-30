 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Shubman Gill's Century vs Pakistan At U-19 World Cup Semi-Final Recalled By ICC

Updated: 30 January 2019 13:17 IST

Shubman Gill is part of the Indian ODI squad in New Zealand and awaiting his senior debut.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill scored unbeaten 102 runs to help India beat Pakistan by 203 runs. © Twitter

Shubman Gill might make his India debut in the fourth One-day International (ODI) against New Zealand at Seddon Park on Thursday as the visitors have already clinched the ODI series 3-0 with two matches to spare. The 19-year-old Punjab-based batsman might come in place of captain Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the remaining two ODIs and three T20 International series in New Zealand. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting Shubman Gill's international debut as they poured in wishes for the young batsman in a flashback post shared by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

The ICC tweeted a video of Gill celebrating his century against Pakistan in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup on this day in 2018.

"#OnThisDay in 2018, India thrashed Pakistan in the #U19CWC semi-final! @RealShubmanGill made 102* before Ishan Porel's 4/17 helped bowl their opponents out for 69! Watch the highlights," the ICC captioned the video.

Gill scored unbeaten 102 runs off 92 balls, including seven boundaries, as India registered an emphatic 203-run win over Pakistan to advance to the final.

In the final, the Prithvi Shaw-led Indian U-19 team defeated Australia by eight wickets to win the World Cup.

While Prithvi made his India debut in a Test series against the Windies at home in October last year, Gill is yet to make his maiden appearance for the senior team.

"Shubham (sic) Gill the upcoming champion he will be rising soon. Can't wait to see Prithvi Shaw as future Indian captain (MINI Tendulkar)," a user said on Twitter.

Another one joined in saying: "Absolutely, now he need to make debut for Indian team and he also plays well as."

Following the Hamilton ODI, the fifth and final match of the series will be played in Wellington on February 3. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Shubman Gill New Zealand vs India Cricket International Cricket Council
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shubman Gill might make his India debut in 4th ODI on Thursday
  • He might come in place of captain Virat Kohli, who is rested
  • Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting Shubman Gill's international debut
Related Articles
"Wasn
"Wasn't Even Ten Per Cent Of That When I Was 19": Virat Kohli In Awe Of Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Gears Up For ODI Series Against New Zealand. Watch
Shubman Gill Gears Up For ODI Series Against New Zealand. Watch
"Discussed With Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill Is Ready For International Cricket": Chief Selector MSK Prasad
"Discussed With Rahul Dravid, Shubman Gill Is Ready For International Cricket": Chief Selector MSK Prasad
Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill Replace Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Australia, New Zealand Series
Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill Replace Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Australia, New Zealand Series
Manish Pandey Scores Century As India A Clinch One-Day Series vs New Zealand A
Manish Pandey Scores Century As India A Clinch One-Day Series vs New Zealand A
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.