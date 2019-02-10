Rohit Sharma's team will be aiming to become the first Indian unit to win a T20 International (T20I) series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the third and final match in Hamilton on Sunday. The past three months have been quite memorable for the Indian cricket team as they won their first Test and bilateral One-day International (ODI) series in Australia followed by the biggest ODI series win in New Zealand. A first T20I series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for Team India, who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn Down Under. With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing. India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult. However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner. However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.

The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert.