Legendary India cricket captain Kapil Dev made sure to bring his flair to the golf course as he headlined an exciting leg of the NDTV DP World PGTI Pro-Am at the Qutub Golf Course in New Delhi on Saturday. In an enlightening conversation with NDTV, Kapil highlighted some of the key differences between cricket and golf, particularly regarding the loud bustle of the former and the relatively calmer setting of the latter. The 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning captain also offered a terrific insight into the joys of hitting a golf ball.

"I think it's fun to stand and hit in golf," Kapil told NDTV. "In cricket, the ball travels 80 or 100 yards. In golf, people hit the ball for 250 or 300 yards. I love the satisfaction that you get when you see the ball fly. It's like flying a kite without a string," he said.

Kapil - who hails from the lively area of Chandigarh - revealed the transition from the loud atmosphere of the cricket field to the serenity of a golf course.

"Cricket teaches you (to be calm and composed) no matter how much noise there is - there's the wicket-keeper, silly point, and the crowd making noise. In golf, no one says anything, it's great! It helps you improve your concentration," Kapil said.

"You don't miss (the Punjabi liveliness), you get used to it. Sometimes, golfers face difficulty if there's a lot of noise. For me, it's about having fun in the four hours that you play!" he addd.

#NDTVDPWorldPGTIGolfProAm | This candid conversation between NDTV's @ambikas80 and PGTI President Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) is worth your attention!



Presented by - Kohler (@KOHLER_INDIA)

Co-Presented by - Royal Ranthambore Premium Golf Accessories (@RRanthambore)

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Kapil also dissected the tactical element of the two sports. As one of Indian cricket's most legendary captains, Kapil spent years reading the cricket pitch to win games. He compared that aspect to reading the golf greens now.

"I'm learning to read the greens in golf. Obviously, you don't know everything. Even in cricket, no one can say they know exactly how the pitch is - you get an idea. Similarly, you get an idea of the greens over a period of time, the more you play," he explained.

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf.

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people onto the fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired-but genuinely experienced by a far broader community.