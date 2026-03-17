The greens of Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad came alive as the second edition of the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship teed off with a record prize purse of 300,000 US dollars, making it the highest prize money event ever hosted in Gujarat under the Professional Golf Tour of India. Jointly staged by Indorama Ventures and DP WORLD PGTI, the four-day tournament featured 143 players competing over four rounds on the challenging par-72 course, known for its 14 water hazards that demand precision and strategy.

The field included some of India's top professionals such as Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, and Shaurya Bhattacharya, alongside a smaller but competitive international contingent.

The global lineup, however, was impacted by the ongoing Iran-Israel war, which disrupted travel plans for many international golfers.

Originally, more than 70 foreign players were expected, but only 12 international professionals managed to reach Ahmedabad.

Among them were players like Matthias Schwab, Clement Sordet, and Jhared Hack, adding global competition to the tournament.

"It will be a great event. The prize money has increased and although the tournament has been affected by the ongoing tensions, it will still be a fantastic competition. India has a great future in golf. For a developed Bharat, we need to build seven to eight golf courses every year," Amandeep Johl, CEO of PGTI, said.

Players on the course echoed that sentiment, saying the tournament reflects the rising standard of Indian golf.

With record prize money, rising talent, and growing international interest, the Indorama Ventures golf championship along with DP world PGTI is quickly establishing itself as one of India's premier golf tournaments - and a strong indicator that the country's golfing future is firmly on the upswing.