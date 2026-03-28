Syed Kirmani, one of India's greatest wicket-keepers, headlined the list of celebrity guests at the Bengaluru leg of the NDTV DP World PGTI Golf Pro-Am tournament on Saturday. Following on from a successful leg at the New Delhi's Qutub Golf Course, where legendary India cricket captain Kapil Dev was present, his 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning teammate Syed Kirmani was in action in Bengaluru. In a candid chat with NDTV, Kirmani revealed why he has been drawn to golf after his cricketing days.

"After cricket, the best game I could choose was golf, because I'm a nature-freak and a wildlife-freak. So, for that reason, I couldn't find a better place than a golf course to have fresh air early hours, and I became a very passionate golfer. I'm enjoying every bit of it," Kirmani said, speaking to NDTV.

Kirmani also reserved special praise for NDTV for organizing the tournament.

"At this moment, I'd like to congratulate NDTV for taking this wonderful initiative, away from politics, away from the cricket scenario and coming onto golf - my congratulations to NDTV," he stated.

It is the final tee off at the #NDTVDPWorldPGTIGolfProAm in Bengaluru. NDTV's @SehgalRahesha is joined by industry leaders, champions of the field. Listen in!



Presented by - Kohler (@KOHLER_INDIA)

Co-Presented by - Royal Ranthambore Premium Golf Accessories (@RRanthambore)... pic.twitter.com/sNaUy6k72B — NDTV (@ndtv) March 28, 2026

Amandeep Johl, CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), reflected on a successful Season 1 of the NDTV DP World PGTI Golf Pro-Am tournament.

"I'm feeling lovely! This entire tournament has been fantastic. We have people like the lord of 1983 (referring to Syed Kirmani), much like the president of PGTI is also the lord of '83 (referring to Kapil Dev). A lot of camaraderie, a lot of friendship amongst the corporates, amongst the club members. I think it's a great platform and it's going to go better and better every year," Johl said.

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the opening chapter of a long-term, ambitious vision for corporate golf in India. With three more legs scheduled ahead, the Pro-Am promises an exciting journey as it continues to expand its footprint across the country.

At the heart of this vision lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that not only celebrates sporting excellence but also broadens participation. As the tournament travels from city to city, engages new audiences, and introduces more people to the fairways, NDTV aims to foster a culture where golf is not merely admired or followed, but genuinely experienced by a wider and more inclusive community.