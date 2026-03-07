The Ahmedabad leg of the NDTV DP World PGTI Pro-Am will be held at the Kalhaar Blues and Greens Golf Club on Sunday, March 8. Below are the schedule and the celebrities expected for the exciting event that will see corporate leaders paired with professional golfers. The Pro-Am has had an exciting journey so far following successful legs in Greater Noida and Hyderabad. The Ahmedabad leg offers another opportunity for corporate professionals to share the stage with India's finest golfing talents.

7:00 AM: Registration

7:45 AM: Opening Ceremony

8:00 AM: Tee-off

1:45 PM: Game Ends

2:15 PM: Prize Distribution Ceremony

The dignitaries expected are: Harsh Sanghavi, Dy. CM, Gujarat; G.S. Malik, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad; Kapil Dev, Former Indian Captain; Nikhil Chopra, Former Cricketer; Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM-Ahmedabad; HH Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, Former Cricketer & Administrator.

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf. The Pro-Am has an exciting journey ahead, with more legs to follow.

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people onto the fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired - but genuinely experienced by a far broader community.