The NDTV Pro-Am Golf tournament is gearing up for another exciting leg on Saturday, March 21, with corporate leaders and business elites set to compete with professional golfers at the Qutub Golf Course in New Delhi. The Pro-Am has had an exciting journey so far following successful legs in Greater Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Corporate executives get a rare chance to tee off with India's top golfing pros amidst the refined setting of the Qutub Golf Course in the National Capital.

The dignitaries expected are: Anurag Thakur, MP, Lok Sabha; Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Delhi; Mahaveer Singhvi, Additional Secretary, MEA; Anil Chadha, MD, ITC Hotels; Rajiv Chaba, CEO-Emeritus, MG Motor India; Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat; Satnam Arora, Jt. MD, Kohinoor Foods; Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Blackstone Select City Walk; Jagdeep Ghai, Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank; Vineet Sharma, Executive VP, IndusInd Bank; Som Kapoor, Partner, EY

NDTV Golf Pro-Am New Delhi-Leg Schedule:

Time Activity

12 Noon - Registration

12:30 AM - Welcome Address by NDTV (Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief) & PGTI (Aman Johl)

1:00 PM - Tee-Off

6:30 PM - Play Ends

6:30 PM: Catch-up at the Course: Anurag Thakur, MP, Lok Sabha; Nikhil Chopra, Former Cricketer; Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief; Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI

6:45 PM: Catch-up at the Course: Anil Chadha, MD, ITC Hotels; Rajiv Chaba, CEO-Emeritus, MG Motor India; Vishesh Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat

7:15 PM - Drinks and Dinner

The NDTV Pro-Am is a tournament conceived as the first chapter of a long, ambitious story in Indian corporate golf. The Pro-Am has an exciting journey ahead with three more legs to follow.

Between this vision and the road ahead lies the true purpose of the NDTV Pro-Am: to build a platform that celebrates excellence while widening the circle. As the tournament travels across cities, engages new audiences, and brings more people onto the fairways, NDTV aims to create a culture where golf is not just followed or admired-but genuinely experienced by a far broader community.