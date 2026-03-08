The sprawling 170-acre course in Ahmedabad became alive with the presence of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as the NDTV DP World PGTI Golf Pro-Am reached its fourth leg. Players, enthusiasts, and curious newcomers gathered under the clear skies, and among them stood the 1983 World Cup-winning India captain Kapil Dev, now a big golf enthusiast who arrived at the venue with the same conviction that once carried him to World Cup glory.

When asked how he felt about the journey so far, Kapil's words reflected both joy and purpose. "Yes, I am enjoying," he said warmly. "But more important is people like you --those who never played the game -- coming here and enjoying. That matters more to me," he told the NDTV presenter.

When asked about the initiative's success in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, now culminating in Ahmedabad, Kapil didn't hesitate in saying that there's still a long way to go.

"We have to go a long way. But the name of golf in India is reaching people -- that itself is big. If every individual just tries the game, expresses themselves, that's enough. Don't look for the result. Just play," he said.

He gestured toward the lush green spread of the Ahmedabad course. "Can you think of any other sport that gives you such a beautiful garden? One hundred and seventy acres... that's the cherry on the cake."

For Kapil, golf is not about scores or trophies. It was about participation, about stepping onto the green and discovering joy in the swing, the walk, the view. His message was clear: showing up was victory enough.

And so, in Ahmedabad's wide green spaces, Kapil Dev's words were heard loud and clear -- golf was not just a sport, but an experience, a garden waiting to be explored.