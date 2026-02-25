Saptak Talwar produced clutch golf down the closing stretch to slay Rashid Khan in a second-round singles match of PGTI's 72 The League on Wednesday. Talwar's Mumbai Aces recovered from a poor opening day and tallied nine points against Kolkata Classics to reach 11 points. The overnight leaders Rajasthan Regals did not have the best day, winning just one match and halving another against Charminar Champions, but remained at the top of the standings (17 points), where they were joined by UP Prometheans.

The Prometheans were denied a solo lead by a magic second shot from inside the trees by American Jhared Hack on the last hole. A hooked 8-iron second shot from 180 yards went straight in for an eagle, for a win that seemed impossible at one stage in the four-balls.

The 27-year-old Talwar gets a warm and fuzzy feeling on this golf course, where he won his first title as a professional golfer last year at the Adani Invitational Golf Championship