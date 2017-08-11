Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Outclass U Mumba To Earn Second Win Of The Season

Gujarat are currently at the top of the Zone A points table

Gujarat are currently at the top of the Zone A points table © Pro Kabaddi League

Gujarat Fortunegiants turned in an all-round performance to thrash U Mumba 39-21 and clinch the top spot of Zone A in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) contest here at the Transstadia Arena on Friday. Gujarat combined their tackles and successful raids courtesy of Rohit Gulia (9 points), Sachin (8 points), Sukesh Hedge (4 points) and Abozar Mighani (5 points) and helped the home side outclass U Mumba by a huge margin of 18 points. On the other hand, U Mumba failed to get a grip on the opposition right from the start. Substitute Kashiling Adake, captain Anup Kumar and Kuldeep Singh were the key performers for the former champions with four points each.

After empty raids from both the sides initially, Gujarat captain Sukesh Hedge broke the deadlock to give the home side the lead. The city team continued to build on their lead with combining points from successful raids and tackles.

Thanks to Abozar Mighani's contribution on the strong defence on the left corner the opposition were all-out within first seven minutes of the play. Sachin continued his form with help of his pace and movement to add to the woes of the Mumbai outfit.

The home side continued to heap all round dominance on the Mumbai outfit to all-out them twice in the first half helping them take a huge 20-6 lead at half-time.

The second half was nothing different from the first with the home side continuing to build on their lead with the opposition failing to help themselves out of trouble.

For the Mumbai outfit, captain Kumar opened the points tally after couple of empty raids but the team failed to combine in unison to heap damage on the opposition.

In the second half substitute Adake along with Nitin Madane, Kuldeep accumulated few points through their successful raids.