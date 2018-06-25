India vs Pakistan, Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Live Updates: India Look To Maintain Winning Run Against Pakistan

India meet Pakistan once again in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 on Monday, with the Indians looking in fine fettle in the tournament so far. India beat Pakistan in the first match by a decent margin and then sailed past Kenya in commanding fashion, reiterating their calibre in the event. Pakistan will try to avenge their defeat to India and also try to garner some points to get to the semi-finals. India look to be in great nick and the opposition will be challenged to make inroads into the Indian domain.

Live Updates of India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Match, straight from Dubai

Earlier, India had thumped arch-rivals Pakistan 36-20 in their opening encounter of the inaugural six-nation Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 last Friday. India outclassed Pakistan in all-departments with skipper Ajay Thakur leading from the front. The 32-year-old scored a total of eight points helping India open a big lead up-front. After a cautious start, India soon picked up the pace, scoring points off successive raids. Both Ajay Thakur and Rohit Kumar helped India gain the initial lead. Although Pakistan looked solid in their defence, it was not enough to stop the top-ranked Indian raiders. At halftime, India held a comfortable 22-9 lead. In the second half, India continued with their raiding domination.

India looked far superior against the arch-rivals in the first match of the Kabaddi Masters. The world champions collected a total of 15 raid points compared to nine by Pakistan. In the defense department as well, India outclassed their opponents clinching 12 tackle points to Pakistan's eight. India will next play Kenya on Saturday.