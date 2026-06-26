The Indian cricket team is set to begin its schedule of Ireland, featuring two T20Is, with the opener taking place in Belfast on Friday (June 26). India, the reigning champions in the shortest format, begin a new chapter under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, who was named the team's skipper after Suryakumar Yadav was axed from the team. The series holds additional importance as India's 15-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was named in the senior squad for the first time. Whether he gets to make his debut or not is a story for another day, but the excitement is truly building.

The Indian team management is expected to hand opportunities to a few rookies over the course of the series. Shreyas Iyer is bound to be a man under the spotlight, having last featured in a T20I for India in 2023. His selection and elevation as the team's skipper marks a new chapter in his career.

India's Tour of Ireland 2026: Full Schedule

Here is the schedule for India's 2026 tour of Ireland, with all matches taking place at the Stormont Cricket Ground in Belfast:

1st T20I: Friday, June 26, 2026 - 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time)

2nd T20I: Sunday, June 28, 2026 - 6:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time)

India's Tour of Ireland 2026: Full Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna

Ireland Squad: Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Liam McCarthy, Reuben Wilson, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

India's Tour of Ireland 2026: Telecast and Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network is set to broadcast India's tour of Ireland 2026 on TV. Live streaming of the T20I series will be available on Sony LIV.

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