India suffered a 0-2 series loss to Ireland after a one-run defeat in the second T20I in Belfast on Sunday. On that day, India failed to chase down a target of 155. Despite being India's top run-scorer and only half-centurion in the match, star batter and vice-captain Tilak Varma has been heavily criticised following the loss. Chief among the critics has been former India opener and selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who blasted Tilak for prioritising personal glory over the team's victory.

Tilak made 55 runs off 46 balls. While he was the seventh wicket to fall and stayed at the crease for a long time, he failed to accelerate as per the required run-rate.

Srikkanth also put blame on Shivam Dube (20 off 16) and Axar Patel (14 off 18).

"You can't play the way India did in the middle phase, especially Tilak Varma, (Shivam) Dube and Axar (Patel). All their strike rates were poor. You have to stabilise a bit and then start attacking in the middle phase. Otherwise, you'll be finished if you fail in the middle phase," Srikkanth said, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Times of India.

Srikkanth singled out Tilak's faults in India's defeat.

"Tilak Varma was just playing for himself by sneaking in ones and twos. He tried to take it till the end and become the hero. He thought of winning it in the end and celebrating by lifting his jersey. These targets have to be chased down with an over to spare and not go till the end," Srikkanth elaborated.

After the departure of Tilak, Axar and Dube, bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana brought India close with a cameo of 21 off 10. However, with seven runs needed off the final two balls, Harshit got out while trying to hit a six.

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