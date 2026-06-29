The journey for new T20I captain Shreyas Iyer started with a loss against Ireland. Before the two-T20I series that ended on Sunday, India had never lost a match to Ireland. Now they have lost two games and also a series. After the 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, India's next aim is to continue its dominance. With that future in mind, Iyer was named captain after the removal of Suryakumar Yadav. The latest result is definitely a setback, and Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar called it "one of the lowest in the history of Indian cricket."

More than India's loss, what pained Gavaskar was the players' attitude. "Sunday, June 28, will go down as one of the worst days in Indian cricket. Losing a game of cricket is one thing, but losing a series, albeit a two-match series, also depends on whom you lose to. There are many low points in Indian cricket, and I have been a part of some, but to lose to Ireland has to be one of the lowest in the history of Indian cricket. If Ireland had played exceptional cricket, then it would have lessened the blow. It was simply overconfidence and a sense of casualness that let India down, and that's why the sadness," he wrote in Sportstar.

"It was very much like West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. India's bowlers bowled smart, tight lines and lengths, and there was that outstanding, game-turning catch by the skipper, Kapil Dev, to get rid of Viv Richards, who looked intent on finishing the game in a canter. When you look at the West Indies batters' dismissals, you will see the same overconfidence and casualness that we saw from the Indian batters in both games against Ireland."

India batted second in both matches. In the first match, India failed to chase a 183-run target and lost by 34 runs. In the second game, India lost by one run after Ireland scored 154/8 in 20 overs.

"Playing according to the situation is such an important aspect of any sport, especially cricket, but almost all the Indian batters tried to live up to their image and, on pitches that had a little extra carry and bounce, found that they were dismissed very easily by some good catching allied to smart bowling," Gavaskar added.

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