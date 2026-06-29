India's shock defeat against Ireland in the two-match T20I series has rattled the cricketing world. Despite fielding their first-choice XI, India suffered consecutive losses that have shaken even the sport's most ardent enthusiasts. While a solitary bilateral series defeat may not have sounded full alarm bells just yet, former India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manoj Tiwary has taken a sharp swipe at head coach Gautam Gambhir. Although Tiwary stopped short of naming Gambhir directly, he stated that the individual responsible for India's debacle against Ireland was not skipper Shreyas Iyer or the players, but rather the man mastermind in the dressing room.

In a video posted on his social media account, Tiwary suggested that if the Indian team continues to operate in this manner, they will find it incredibly difficult to win the ODI World Cup next year.

"India might go on to win the World Cup in South Africa. India might also win the T20I series against England," Tiwary said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). "But what about the T20I series loss against Ireland? Who is going to be held accountable for it? I told you to address the elephant in the room, but no one believed my words," he added, hinting that Gambhir's tactical decisions are not benefiting the side.

Tiwary went on to claim that PR agencies and friends of the "decision-maker" would soon target him for his comments, while skipper Shreyas Iyer would ultimately be made the scapegoat for the series defeat.

"I know that PR agencies and friends of the so-called decision-maker will start pinpointing the blame on Shreyas Iyer," Tiwary asserted.

Tiwary also weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being denied his international debut during the series, arguing that the youngster should have been included in the playing XI. The former KKR batter further questioned the management's handling of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

"Why won't you play him [Sooryavanshi] in the XI from the very first game? Instead, you chose to go with those who did well in the World Cup that happened before the IPL," Tiwary said. "Your so-called part-time obsession [Washington Sundar] has not lived up to expectations, which is why you only played him in one game."

It isn't the first time that Manoj Tiwary has targeted Gautam Gambhir on social media. In the past, Tiwary, who also played with Gambhir at KKR, held the former India opener responsible for the retirements of R Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket.

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