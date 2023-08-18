India captain Jasprit Bumrah only needed two balls to announce his return to international cricket in style. The star bowler, who has been out of action since September last year, struck twice in his first over, dismissing Andy Balbirnie (4) and Lorcan Tucker (0). After being hit for a boundary on his very first delivery, Bumrah rattled Balbirnie's stumps on the very next delivery. On the penultimate delivery of the over, Tucker had no response for Bumrah's pace as he mistimed his scoop and was caught by Sanju Samson.

Earlier, Bumrah won the toss and opted to field in the opening match of the three-match T20I series.

While Bumrah is returning after 11 months, Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna made their debut in the shortest format.

Jasprit Bumrah said at the toss, "We'll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realising what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket."

Ireland Captain Paul Stirling also said, "Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let's see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We're bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track."

India Playing XI: Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaisal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna