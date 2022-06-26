Indian pace sensation Umran Malik was handed his debut cap on Sunday by seasoned India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ahead of the team's 1st T20I against Ireland. Umran, who watched the action from the sidelines in the home series against South Africa, would want to make the most of this opportunity. The paceman from Jammu and Kashmir impressed one and all with pace and energy in the IPL 2022, where he ended with 22 wickets. His devastating pace and ability to pick wickets has impressed several Indian stalwarts of the past, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

The BCCI took to twitter to post a photograph of Bhuvneshwar handing the cap to Umran.

"A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia He gets cap No.98," BCCI posted.

Indian cricket fans have been waiting for this moment for a while and they reaction with great joy. Here are some reactions from Twitter.

Umran Malik making his India debut in the first T20I against Ireland - He got his cap from SRH teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Wishing you all the best, Jammu Express! pic.twitter.com/GwxolmaSoR — Utkarsh / Cricket is love (@cricketfan__) June 26, 2022

Umran Malik making his India debut. Waiting to see how he is used in the middle overs. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 26, 2022

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I.