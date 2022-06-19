Young opening batter Prithvi Shaw was once again overlooked as the Indian squad for the two T20 Internationals against Ireland was announced. Shaw, despite impressing in the Indian Premier League with his ability to provide quick starts with the bat, has played just a single T20I for India, which came last year in Sri Lanka, when he got out for a golden duck. While Shaw was always touted as a player with huge potential for India, the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad have gone ahead of him in the pecking order.

Former India selector Saba Karim opened up on why Shaw is being overlooked by selectors right now during a press interaction.

"Right now there are a lot of young openers ahead of Prithvi Shaw and that is why he is down in the pecking order," Saba Karim said in response to a query from NDTV.

"But that does not mean he can't come back quickly. He is blessed with amazing repertoire of shots. He has done so well for DC in the past two seasons, one expects him to be more consistent and put on more runs on the board which he is capable of," he went on to say.

Apart from scoring runs more consistently, one thing Saba Karim said Prithvi Shaw should focus on is his fitness.

"He also needs to work very hard on his fitness so that he's able to compete with the other openers in the side," he said.

"I think he just needs to bide his time and keep piling on runs, that's all. And I think for such youngsters they have enough time to make a comeback in the national side," the former India wicketkeeper concluded.

The two T20Is are scheduled to be played on June 26 and 28 and will be telecast live on the Sony Ten network in India.