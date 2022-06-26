Pace sensation Umran Malik has been handed his maiden India cap ahead of the first T20 International against Ireland in Malahide on Sunday. 22-year-old Malik received his debut cap from his SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The BCCI shared photos of Malik receiving his cap. "A dream come true moment!!Congratulations to Umran Malik who is all set to make his T20I debut for #TeamIndia," the BCCI captioned the post.

He gets No.98 #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/8JXXsRJFbW — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

Malik was picked for the T20I series against South Africa but did not get a game.

He was called up to the Indian squad after a breakthrough IPL season that saw him take 22 wickets and impress one and all with his raw pace.

India will take on Ireland in two T20Is, beginning with the series opener on Sunday. The second match will be played on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya is leading India in the series, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in England preparing for the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

India and Ireland have played each other thrice in the format, with India emerging winners in all three matches.