Team India started the two-match series against Ireland with a seven-wicket win in the first game at The Village in Dublin. The match on Sunday was reduced to 12 overs a side due to rain. Opting to bat first, Ireland posted 108/4 and India chased it down in 9.2 overs. While the Indian bowlers put a combined effort in the first innings, the second innings saw runs coming from the bats of Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

The match also saw pace sensation Umran Malik getting his maiden game for India.

Though a lot awaited, Malik's debut didn't come as expected. The bowler went for 14 runs in his first and only over that included two fours and one six.

Talking about Umran Malik after the match, stand-in India skipper Hardik Pandya said that he feels the bowler should bowl with the older ball.

"He's been fantastic for his franchise (Umran Malik). But I felt, also had a chat with him, he'll be more comfortable with the older ball. Ireland batted fantastically, had to go back to our main bowlers. Maybe next game he'll have a full chance," said Hardik.

The match against Ireland was Hardik's first as India captain. He picked one wicket and score 24 off 12 balls to make the moment further memorable.

"Great to start a series with a win. For us as a team it's very important to start with a win. Quite happy with it," said Hardik.

India and Ireland play the second and final T20I at the same venue on June 28.