Team India have begun their preparations for the two-match T20I series against Ireland, starting June 26 in Malahide. While Hardik Pandya will lead the second-string Indian team, NCA chief VVS Laxman has been named as the head coach for the two T20Is. Hardik has been rewarded with the India captaincy after he led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title last month. On the eve of the first T20I, Hardik and Laxman addressed the Indian squad before the team's practice session at the venue.

"Captain @hardikpandya7 and Head Coach @VVSLaxman281 address the huddle on the eve of the first T20I against Ireland," the BCCI captioned a post on Twitter.

Captain @hardikpandya7 and Head Coach @VVSLaxman281 address the huddle on the eve of the first T20I against Ireland.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aLVWAbVf53 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022

The BCCI also shared some photos from Team India's practice session at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground.

"Snapshots from #TeamIndia's training session at the Malahide Cricket Club, Ireland," the BCCI captioned the album.

While the Hardik-led side will play two T20Is on June 26 and 28, the Indian Test team is currently gearing up for the upcoming fifth rescheduled Test against England.

The visitors are currently taking on Leicestershire in a four-day tour game.

The rescheduled fifth Test will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 1-5.

India led the series 2-1, before the fifth Test was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

Team India will also play three T20Is and three ODIs against England, after the conclusion of the Edgbaston Test.