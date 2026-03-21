Pacer Yash Dayal did not take part in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) training camp at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Dayal, who was part of RCB's title-winning squad last year, has become a controversial figure. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer is facing two serious physical abuse charges, including one involving a minor, in two separate states in India. Social media was recently flooded with pictures of RCB's team bus for IPL 2026 which featured the faces of every player except Dayal, who finished the 2025 season with 13 wickets.

Dayal's absence from the training camp has sparked intense speculation, with fans claiming the pacer has been released from the squad by the franchise due to his ongoing legal issues.

Here's how internet reacted:

There is no picture of Yash Dayal on either side of RCB's team bus.



It's confirmed that Yash Dayal has been sidelined by RCB'S team management. pic.twitter.com/0Vc5PgChrp — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) March 20, 2026

NO TO YASH DAYAL



- No Yash Dayal on the team bus either! pic.twitter.com/8B6TnuKt8x — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) March 20, 2026

NO YASH DAYAL FOR IPL 2026



RCB sidelined Yash Dayal for IPL 2026 due to the ongoing situation. pic.twitter.com/hL9QSLfsm9 — Anisha Reddy (@AA_nisha418) March 20, 2026

RCB, however, are yet to comment on the situation, retaining the player ahead of the IPL 2026 mega auction last year in November.

Dayal has been involved in legal proceedings related to allegations made against him. In January this year, the Rajasthan High Court granted him anticipatory bail in one of the cases after his earlier plea had been rejected by a lower court. The matter remains under legal process.

According to media reports on Sunday, Dayal married content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony last month. The wedding took place on February 4 and was attended only by close family members and relatives. The couple has not made any official announcement about the marriage on social media, though Pundir shared a short video reel featuring moments with Dayal on her Instagram account.

Dayal's wife, Pundir, is a social media influencer and vlogger from Delhi, boasting over 587,000 followers on Instagram. She has also worked as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League and has built a substantial follower base.

Pundir recently posted a video of Dayal training alone.