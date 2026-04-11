For the fourth straight match, Chennai Super Kings are without MS Dhoni. The five-time champions have lost three consecutive matches in IPL 2026. However, there are still no signs of former skipper Dhoni in the team dugout. Ahead of the IPL, the CSK management had said that Dhoni would miss the initial matches of the season due to a calf strain. While videos have surfaced of the five-time IPL-winning captain training, there is still no clarity on when he will return.

At the toss of the CSK vs Delhi Capitals match on Saturday, Ravi Shastri asked skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, "Where is MS Dhoni?"

"For those asking about MS Dhoni, he's at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you'll see him out on the ground," Gaikwad replied.

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match in Chennai on Saturday. The Capitals made two changes, bringing in Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma in place of Nitish Rana and Vipraj Nigam.

"We would like to bowl first because the pitch looks good, and whatever score is set, we would prefer to chase it. The IPL is a long tournament, and the dressing-room atmosphere is very relaxed. The discussions have been around focusing on what we can control. Once we reach a certain point, there's no need to overthink things," Axar said.

"So that's been the mindset-control what's in our hands. The mood is good. If you look at the balance of our side, we have almost all bases covered. Based on the options available, I think we've picked a very good combination. Compared to last year, the team looks more balanced, and hopefully we perform well today. As for the surface, it has been a good batting wicket this season. Over the last couple of years in Chennai, it has played well. It's a red-soil pitch, so there should be good bounce. Our aim will be to restrict them to as low a total as possible and then chase it down. There are two changes: Nabi comes in for Vipraj, and Ashutosh Sharma replaces Nitish Rana."

Gaikwad said that CSK have also made two changes, roping in Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh.

"The pitch does look a bit on the drier side. We were actually 50-50 about the toss, but it's good to back ourselves. The aim is to put our best foot forward today, get that first win, and get on the points table. That's what we've been trying to do over the last couple of games as well," Gaikwad said.

"Like I mentioned in the press conference, we've been improving in all departments. The batting has been doing really well; it's just a few key moments where we've missed out, and those are the areas we need to capitalise on. Overall, everyone is in a good space and really eager to go. When you look at the balance of the side, we are definitely playing to our potential. It's great to have Brevis back-he's excited and ready. The middle order looks solid as well. We've also brought in Gurjapneet Singh, who has been bowling well recently, in place of Matt Henry."

With AFP inputs

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