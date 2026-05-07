Virat Kohli was stunned, and so was the entire Ekana Cricket Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav did the unthinkable. With a 140.4 kph delivery, the ball swung over 1.4 degrees to knock him over. Kohli was absolutely clueless as he could not decipher what had just hit him. Prince Yadav knew he had got the big man and leapt, punching the air in celebration. He dismissed Kohli for a two-ball duck. The outswinging delivery nipped back late. Kohli was drawn forward, but the ball went through the gate and uprooted the off-stump.

This is first time since a 2023 IPL match against Rajasthan Royals that Kohli has been out for duck in the IPL. To be more specific, he was out for duck for the first time in 1110 days in the IPL.

A majestic hundred from Mitchell Marsh and late cameos from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant propelled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a massive 209/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday night in Lucknow. Following a rain interruption that reduced the contest to 19 overs per side, Marsh produced a sensational innings, blasting 111 off just 56 deliveries, studded with nine fours and nine sixes.

Nicholas Pooran provided strong support with a fluent 38 from 23 balls, while skipper Rishabh Pant added the finishing touches with a breathtaking 32 off only 10 deliveries.

Asked to bat, Mitchell Marsh and Arshin Kulkarni opened the innings for LSG. Marsh gave the home team a flying start as he slammed RCB's bowlers all over the park.

After a cautious start against some disciplined bowling, Mitchell Marsh shifted gears dramatically, launching a fierce assault on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru attack. He first targeted Krunal Pandya, smashing 12 runs in the fourth over, before tearing into Rasikh Salam Dar for 17 runs in the fifth.

Marsh maintained the momentum in the final over of the Powerplay, hammering Josh Hazlewood for another 12 runs to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding 68 without loss at the end of six overs.

The Australian all-rounder then raced to a stunning half-century off just 20 deliveries, the fastest fifty of his IPL career.

Only Abhishek Sharma (18 balls) has a quicker fifty than Marsh in Lucknow in the IPL. Marsh attacked RCB bowlers from one end, while Kulkarni struggled to put bat to ball before he was finally removed in the 10th over by Krunal Pandya for 17 runs off 24 balls, bringing Nicholas Pooran to the crease.

The duo then added a vital stand of 70 runs for the second wicket before Hazlewood got the better of Marsh for 111, bringing LSG skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease.

Marsh reached his hundred in just 49 balls. The 49-ball century by Marsh is the quickest by an LSG batter, bettering the 54-ball hundred by Rishabh Pant against RCB at the same venue last year.

Rasikh Salam Dar got the better of Pooran in the final over for 38, bringing Aiden Markram to the crease.

LSG skipper Pant finished off in style, smashing 14 runs from the final three balls of the innings to take his side past the 200 mark.

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