Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintained their dominance in IPL 2026 as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Asked to bat first, LSG got bundled out for 146 with Rasikh Dar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking four and three wickets respectively. Later, the defending champions chased down the target in just 15.1 overs after Virat Kohli, who was battling an injury hammered 49 runs in 34 balls. With this win over LSG, RCB made massive jump in the points table.

RCB have replaced Rajasthan Royals to take the top spot with four victories in five matches and also a better Net Run Rate of +1.503. RR are at the second place with eight points and a NRR of +0.0889. On the other hand, LSG have slipped down to the seventh spot with three losses in five matches.

A slightly slow Chinnaswamy pitch, much against the pre-match notions, would have been RCB's bigger concern in the chase of 147. But once Virat Kohli (49) and skipper Rajat Patidar (27) mastered the deck and the LSG bowlers, the home side scaled down the target in 15.1 overs.

Kohli played a typical innings during the chase, striking well over 200 at the start as RCB quickly overcame the early dismissal of Phil Salt.

Kohli, who slammed four fours in a Prince Yadav over, and Devdutt Padikkal added 57 runs for the second wicket and the latter's contribution was a handsome 10 before getting out. However, the former skipper could not complete yet another IPL fifty as he holed out pacer Avesh Khan to Nicholas Pooran at long-on.

But Patidar continued his six-hitting ways -- two in a row of Mohammed Shami and one off Prince -- as RCB whittle down the target considerably.

Patidar and Jitesh Sharma got out in their effort to finish off the chase in quick time, but they have already done enough to seal points from this game.

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans