Legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh made a humorous post on social media after receiving a gift sent by star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Yuvraj mentored Pant in the lead-up to IPL 2026, and the latter thanked him by gifting him a premium golf club. However, in a hilarious twist, Yuvraj took to Instagram to not only thank Rishabh Pant, but also take a playful dig at some of his other mentees. In a video that has gone viral, Yuvraj called out the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Pant sent a touching message to Yuvraj along with the gift - "Dear Yuvi paaji, thank you for your support and guidance. See you on the golf course. Love RP."

Yuvraj appreciated Pant for the gift, but then jokingly called out his other mentees like Abhishek and Gill for not sending him similar gifts.

"Sharam karo (Have some shame)," wrote Yuvraj in the caption of his post, tagging Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Abdul Samad, Naman Dhir and Priyansh Arya.

Yuvraj's post went viral, garnering more than 250,000 likes within a day of being posted. Rishabh Pant and Afghanistan star Rashid Khan reacted to the post with laughter.

Rishabh Pant's disappointing IPL 2026

Despite Yuvraj's mentorship ahead of the season, IPL 2026 has turned out to be Pant's second successive disappointing campaign as captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Under his leadership, LSG have lost six games in a row, and sit rock bottom of the points table at the time of writing. With only two wins from their first nine matches, LSG are all but out of the playoff race despite having five matches left.

Pant's own form has been nothing to write home about. He has managed only 204 runs in nine games, at an average of 25.50 and an underwhelming strike-rate of 128.

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