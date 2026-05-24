Sachin Tendulkar made a heartfelt post on social media as his son, Arjun Tendulkar, made his debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 on Saturday. Arjun impressed despite LSG losing the game, picking up the wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh. The 26-year-old finished with figures of 1/36 in four overs. In his viral social media post, Sachin expressed pride at the way Arjun had carried himself during IPL 2026, and congratulated him for remaining patient and positive despite not getting many chances.

Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming X post for son Arjun Tendulkar:

"Well done, Arjun.

Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today.

Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have.

Love you always."

Well done, Arjun.

Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

Cricket tests patience as much... pic.twitter.com/3RdiGkXbfT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 23, 2026

With LSG out of the running for the IPL 2026 playoffs, Arjun was handed a debut in their final league game of the season. He got a chance to bat five balls, making 5 runs.

However, the bowling all-rounder made his impression with the ball. The left-arm pacer finished with an economy-rate of just 9, lower than all of his teammates. He would've dismissed Prabhsimran in his very first over, were Rishabh Pant not to drop a sitter.

Eventually, Arjun struck in his third over, picking up Prabhsimran's wicket by getting him out LBW with a toe-crushing yorker.

IPL 2026 marks a pivotal season for Arjun, as it's the first time he is in a franchise other than Mumbai Indians (MI). He was traded from MI to LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

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