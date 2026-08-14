Legendary India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin stated that he expects Rohit Sharma to be involved in some sort of coaching capacity with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the end of his IPL playing career, but expressed doubt over Virat Kohli doing the same with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Rohit, 39, and Kohli, 37, are approaching the final stages of their career, leaving many fans intrigued whether they would be involved with the game after retirement. Ashwin said that while Rohit may transition into a coaching role, he reckons Kohli will likely take a break from the sport.

"I don't think Virat will be ready to become a coach immediately. I don't know about Virat, honestly. Virat will probably want to take a break, in my opinion," said Ashwin on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin said that Mumbai Indians should 'absorb' Rohit Sharma into their dugout if the five-time IPL-winning captain decides to call it a day when it comes to his playing career.

"If tomorrow Rohit decides 'I won't play,' Mumbai Indians should immediately absorb him. A captain who won five titles and led India to a World Cup - you won't find such people," Ashwin stated.

"If he doesn't want to be head coach because it's a labor-intensive role, after a one-two year break, he'll be ready to take up a role. Like Rahul (Dravid) bhai took a break and then came back to work. So I think they should immediately absorb such cricketers and not let them go. And knowing the Mumbai Indians, they won't let go of a player with Rohit Sharma's thinking capacity," he opined.

Kohli and Rohit are two of the most successful cricketers in the IPL. The two boast a combined eight IPL titles, and are also the two highest appearance-makers and two highest run-scorers in the tournament's history.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace